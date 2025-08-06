Rodriguez threw a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates. He did not record a strikeout.

Rodriguez was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and needed just 13 pitches to shut the door. It was an encouraging bounce-back after he allowed two runs and suffered his first blown save in the closer role Monday. On the year, the 25-year-old owns a 1.51 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 64:11 K:BB with three saves and 13 holds across 47.2 innings.