Rodriguez (1-0) pitched two perfect innings and struck out one to earn the win over the Phillies on Monday.

Rodriguez entered the game with the Giants behind by a run in the fifth inning, but he was sharp and the offense pulled ahead while the rookie right-hander was in the game. After allowing six runs (three earned) over his first three appearances, Rodriguez is riding a 7.2-inning scoreless streak over his last five appearances. He's at a 1.76 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings this season, and he's also picked up one hold. He has the ability to cover multiple innings, but that is likely to limit him to mostly low-leverage work despite his excellent ratios so far.