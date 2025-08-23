Rodriguez took the loss in Friday's 5-4 defeat to the Brewers, allowing one home run while striking out one across one inning.

Rodriguez entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning and struck out the first batter he faced. The 25-year-old retired two straight hitters in the ninth with the game tied at 4-4, but he gave up a walk-off home run to William Contreras. Rodriguez owns a 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and a 67:11 K:BB across 50.2 innings across 50 games this season.