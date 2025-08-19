Rodriguez allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Rodriguez has been a little shaky since taking over closing duties at the tail end of July. He's allowed five runs in six innings while converting just three of five save chances and taking three losses over his last six appearances. Despite the recent struggles, Rodriguez is still boasting strong season-long numbers with a 1.63 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 66:11 K:BB over 49.2 innings. He's up to four saves as well as 13 holds in 49 appearances.