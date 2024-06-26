Rodriguez allowed a run on one hit and two walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Tuesday.

Rodriguez made his first career start and had the most work of the Giants' six pitchers in the contest, though he was never going to pitch deep enough to have a chance at the win. He's given up 11 runs over 14.1 innings in June, but he has a 15:4 K:BB in that span that suggests he's got a skill set that can keep him in the majors. For the year, he's at a 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB over 30.2 innings through 19 appearances. With the Giants' rotation unlikely to gain reinforcements until July, Rodriguez may see a few more opener assignments over the next couple of weeks if manager Bob Melvin opts to protect the pitchers the team has called up to plug holes.