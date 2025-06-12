Rodriguez (3-1) took a blown save and a loss Thursday against the Rockies, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

With Camilo Doval having pitched back-to-back days and Ryan Walker working the eighth inning Thursday, it was Rodriguez who was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth. It did not go well for the 25-year-old right-hander -- after Rodriguez recorded the first out, the next four Rockies all reached safely before Orlando Arcia knocked in the winning run with a two-out hit. Prior to Thursday, Rodriguez hadn't allowed a run in his last 16.2 innings, giving up just six hits while striking out 27 in that span. He still sports a pristine 0.90 ERA with a 0.73 WHIP and 44:5 K:BB across 30 innings while holding down a high-leverage role in San Francisco.