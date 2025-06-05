Ray (8-1) earned the win Thursday over the Padres, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine.

Ray gave up a two-run homer to Manny Machado in the third inning, but he'd stop the damage there, blanking San Diego over his final four frames en route to his eighth win, tying Hunter Brown and Carlos Rodon for the MLB lead. Ray's been a revelation in San Francisco so far this year -- the southpaw has gone seven innings in three of his last four outings, lowering his ERA to 2.44 with a 1.07 WHIP and 87:31 K:BB across 13 starts (77.1 innings). Ray's currently slated to face the Rockies on the road in his next start.