Ray did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Ray settled in after allowing four baserunners and a run in the first inning, generating 15 whiffs on 104 pitches while limiting the Pirates to only one extra-base hit. Since giving up five earned runs in his first start after the All-Star break on July 20, the 33-year-old has yielded just five over his past three outings. He'll take a 2.85 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 148:55 K:BB across 142 innings into a home matchup with the Padres early next week.