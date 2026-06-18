Giants' Robbie Ray: Fans eight in win

Ray (5-6) took the win in the resumption of Tuesday's game against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out eight across 6.1 scoreless innings in a 7-2 victory.

Adrian Houser started the contest Tuesday before it was suspended by inclement weather and resumed Wednesday. Ray entered in the second inning with a 3-2 lead and never let it go, recording his second win in his last three appearances. The 34-year-old southpaw struck out a season-high eight batters. He now owns a 4.07 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 74:38 K:BB across 79.2 innings in 15 outings.