Ray did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Ray cruised through six scoreless frames before surrendering a solo homer in the seventh, leaving with a 3-1 lead that the Giants' bullpen couldn't hold in the eighth. While the veteran southpaw has just one win in his past 10 outings, he's yielded three earned runs or fewer in nine of them to go along with five quality starts. He'll carry a 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and a 140:53 K:BB ratio across 136 innings into a road matchup with the Pirates next week.