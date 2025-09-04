Ray allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Wednesday.

Ray was staked to a 4-0 lead through three frames, but he gave up the advantage when the Rockies scored five times across the fourth and fifth innings. The lefty did manage an impressive 19 whiffs and eight punchouts, but he's now allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over nine innings across his past two games to nudge his season ERA up to 3.31. Ray will look for a batter line in his next start, which lines up to come against Arizona early next week.