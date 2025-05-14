Ray (6-0) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Ray gave up all three runs in the first inning. While he didn't completely shut things down after that, he kept Arizona at bay, allowing the Giants to build an insurmountable lead. This was Ray's fourth straight quality start as well as his third consecutive win. The southpaw is now at a 3.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB across 50.1 innings over nine starts. After two campaigns riddled by injuries (Tommy John surgery and a hamstring injury), Ray is healthy and pitching effectively, despite a troublesome 4.6 BB/9. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Royals.