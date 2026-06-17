Giants' Robbie Ray: Starting resumed suspended game

Ray will be the Giants' first pitcher in the resumption of Tuesday's suspended game Wednesday in Atlanta, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Ray had been slated to start Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest, but he will instead take the ball in the bottom of the second inning as the two teams resume Tuesday's game that was suspended by inclement weather. The Giants are clinging to a 3-2 lead in the contest, so Ray will have a better chance to pick up a victory. San Francisco will go with a bullpen game in the nightcap.