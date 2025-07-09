Ray allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Tuesday.

Ray came up an out short of a quality start, but he was pulled at 99 pitches (63 strikes). He wasn't scored upon until the sixth inning, when he gave up an RBI double to Otto Kemp, which ended his start. Ray has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over his last 31.2 innings as he continues to give the Giants a chance to win every time he's on the mound. He's given up no more than four runs in any start, which has happened just three times all year. The southpaw is at a 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 122:42 K:BB across 113 innings through 19 starts.