Ray (9-4) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

It was a tough outing for Ray, who gave up a season-high five runs while matching another season high with five walks. The veteran left-hander had been pitching well prior to the All-Star break, working to a 2.02 ERA in his previous four starts (26.2 innings). Overall, Ray sports a 2.92 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 131 strikeouts through 21 starts (123.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track his next time out, currently scheduled to come next week at home against the Mets.