Ray (9-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out three.

The southpaw tossed 5.1 scoreless innings Saturday before a two-RBI double by Mark Vientos ended his outing, and a lack of run support from the Giants handed him his fifth loss of the season. Despite the loss, Ray's overall numbers remain strong with a 2.93 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 129 innings in 22 starts. It's worth noting that the veteran's last five starts have more closely aligned with his 3.75 FIP on the season, as he's recorded a 3.52 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 30.2 innings during that stretch. While his strikeout and walk rates have dipped, Ray's full body of work this season is beginning to resemble his 2021 form, when he earned the AL Cy Young with a 2.84 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 193.1 innings and 32 regular-season starts for the Blue Jays.