The Giants selected Perez's contract Thursday, and he'll start at catcher and bat ninth in San Francisco's Opening Day game at Yankee Stadium, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

The team had already made it known a few days earlier that Perez would make the Opening Day roster, but it's still somewhat surprising that he's getting the starting nod Thursday over Joey Bart, who had been expected to see the lion's share of the work behind the dish in 2023. The fact that Perez is drawing the first start of the season could hint that a timeshare between the two backstops could be in place until Bart shows more improved plate discipline after he struck out at a 38.5 percent clip in 2022.