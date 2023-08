Alexander (6-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits and did not record an out in a 7-5 loss to the Angels.

Alexander was unable to register an out while serving as the Giants' opener Tuesday, surrendering a double and a pair of singles to his first three batters before quickly being replaced by Jakob Junis. Alexander has failed to complete a full inning in three straight appearances, a stretch in which he's allowed four runs on six hits without logging a single punchout.