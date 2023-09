Alexander will be the opener for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Alexander has been the first pitcher on the mound on seven previous occasions this season. Only once did he throw more than one inning in that role, and he never threw more than 1.2 frames. Expect a similarly brief outing Saturday before he turns the ball over to a bulk reliever, with Jakob Junis the most likely candidate.