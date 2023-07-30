Alexander will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The left-hander has opened two games for the Giants this season and will do so for the third time Sunday versus the Red Sox. Alexander has given up just two earned runs across his past 18 outings and has a 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 29 innings this season. Ross Stripling has struggled as a traditional starter and could handle the bulk role behind Alexander to close out the series against Boston.