Alexander will serve as the Giants' opener Tuesday versus the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Alex Wood is expected to follow him and handle the majority of the innings. This will be the fifth opener assignment of the year for Alexander, who has registered an overall 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 33.2 innings (39 appearances) this season with San Francisco.