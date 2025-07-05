default-cbs-image
The Giants designated Alcantara for assignment Saturday.

Alcantara went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday in his first MLB game since 2022, but his time with the Giants will be short-lived now that Matt Chapman (hand) is back from the IL. Alcantara owns a .571 OPS through 256 plate appearances in Triple-A and will most likely pass through waivers unclaimed.

