Giants' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants designated Alcantara for assignment Saturday.
Alcantara went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday in his first MLB game since 2022, but his time with the Giants will be short-lived now that Matt Chapman (hand) is back from the IL. Alcantara owns a .571 OPS through 256 plate appearances in Triple-A and will most likely pass through waivers unclaimed.
