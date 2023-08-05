Estrada (hand) was activated from the injured list and will start at second base in Saturday's game against the A's, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Estrada will return to the two hole against right-hander Paul Blackburn after a brief, three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. Many were skeptical of Estrada's breakout last season, but he was silencing his critics with a .272/.327/.434 line, nine homers and 18 steals in 70 games before the hand injury. While he may still have some rust to knock off, most fantasy managers will want to get him back in their lineup as soon as possible.