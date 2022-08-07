Estrada (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list and will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Athletics, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Estrada suffered a concussion last weekend and will rejoin the active roster Sunday after clearing MLB's protocols. The 26-year-old should operate as San Francisco's primary second baseman moving forward since shortstop Brandon Crawford (knee) is also back from the injured list.