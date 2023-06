Estrada went 1-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.

Estrada is 12-for-44 (.273) with 11 RBI, three home runs and three steals over his last 10 games. The second baseman was heavily involved in the Giants' comeback in the late innings Friday. He continues to be one of their most consistent hitters with a .295/.346/.481 slash line, nine homers, 16 steals, 28 RBI and 38 runs scored over 57 contests.