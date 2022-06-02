Estrada is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The righty-hitting Estrada finds himself on the bench against a right-handed starter (Sandy Alcantara) and appears to have moved into the short side of a platoon at second base with the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton, who starts for the seventh time in the last eight games. Estrada's decreased role comes as a surprise following a solid month of May in which he slashed .322/.358/.414 at the plate.