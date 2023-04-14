Estrada is batting leadoff for a second straight game Friday against the Tigers. He's hit leadoff in four of his last five starts, all versus lefties.

Estrada is also making his first start in left field. The dynamic 27-year-old went 2-for-4 with a homer and a walk during his last turn at leadoff Wednesday versus the Dodgers. He boasts a .341./386/.537 slash line through 44 plate appearances coming off his mini breakout in 2022 and should continue to get leadoff looks against left-handed pitching. Joey Wentz is on the mound for Detroit on Friday.