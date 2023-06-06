Estrada (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

As expected, Estrada will join the Giants in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of their three-game series with the Rockies, returning to the major-league roster following a minimum stay on the 10-day IL. The 27-year-old has produced a career-best .301 average while adding six homers, 17 RBI, 30 runs scored and 13 stolen bases over 193 at-bats in 47 contests with San Francisco this year. Estrada will replace Brett Wisely in the big leagues after Wisely was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday and Estrada will return to his starting role at second base moving forward.