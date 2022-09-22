site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Back in action Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Estrada (elbow) is starting Thursday against Colorado.
Estrada wasn't in Wednesday's lineup due to an elbow injury, but he appeared off the bench and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. The 26-year-old is starting at the keystone and batting third Thursday.
