Estrada (leg) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Estrada exited Monday's 12-3 win in the series opener after fouling a ball off his leg, but he looks to be feeling fine coming out of Tuesday's off day. He'll be picking up his fifth start in as many games to begin the season and enters Wednesday's contest with a .375/.412/.563 slash line to go with a home run and two stolen bases.