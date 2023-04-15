Estrada went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

Getting the start in left field for the banged-up Giants, Estrada led off the game with his third homer of the season, crushing a 3-2 fastball from Joey Wentz over the wall in center field. Estrada has gone yard in back-to-back games and has produced multi-hit performances in six of 12 contests so far, leading to a .370/.420/.630 slash line that also features six RBI, nine runs and two steals.