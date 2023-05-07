Estrada went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Brewers.
Estrada took Colin Rea yard for a two-run home run in the third inning, bringing Lamont Wade around the bases to score. Estrada's been carrying a hot stick as the Giants' everyday second baseman, slashing 336/.391/.516 while swiping the tenth most bags in MLB (9) through 31 games. The 27-year-old has also been seeing an encouraging jump in power, having already hit five home runs after posting 14 in 140 games last season with a .161 ISO compared to his .139 ISO in 2022.