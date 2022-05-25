Estrada will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Mets, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Tommy La Stella's return from the injured list last week looked as though it would cost Estrada an everyday role, but that has yet to come to fruition. In fact, Estrada will make his ninth consecutive start Sunday, all of which have come at second base while La Stella has served exclusively as a designated hitter or third baseman since being activated. Estrada has done his part to ensure that La Stella nor anyone else encroaches on his role, as he's slashed .414/.469/.517 over his previous eight starts.