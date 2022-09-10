site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Estrada isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Cubs, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Estrada is getting a breather after he went 0-for-10 with four strikeouts over the last three games. David Villar will start at the keystone and bat sixth.
