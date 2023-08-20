Manager Gabe Kapler said after Sunday's win over Atlanta that Estrada will likely undergo an X-ray after being hit in the hand by a pitch, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the top of the ninth inning Sunday and was able to remain in the game afterward, but he'll likely undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury. He was productive during Sunday's matchup, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener in Philadelphia remains to be seen.