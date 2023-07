Estrada will be re-evaluated Monday after being hit by a pitch on his wrist during Sunday's loss to the Mets, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada was hit by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning but remained in the game down the stretch. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Mariners.