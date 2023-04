Estrada went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Saturday's 16-11 loss against San Diego.

The most improbable stat from Saturday's slugfest is Estrada not scoring a run despite reaching base four times, twice via a double. The middle infielder did set a season high in RBI. Estrada has been phenomenal to start the season with a .938 OPS and eight stolen bases.