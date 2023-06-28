Estrada went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Estrada scored the opening run Tuesday, singling off Kevin Gausman in the fifth inning before swiping second base and scoring on a Patrick Bailey double. Estrada would later extend the lead to 3-0 in the ninth with a two-run double off Erik Swanson. The 27-year-old Estrada had been slumping coming into the game, going just 2-for-24 (.083) in his previous six contests. He's now slashing .280/.333/.454 with nine homers, 45 runs scored and 30 RBI through 294 plate appearances. Estrada also improved to 18-for-21 in stolen base attempts, putting him three shy of his career high of 21 set last season.