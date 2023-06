Estrada went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win against the Cubs.

Estrada went deep in the sixth and seventh innings after getting hit by a pitch in the opening frame. After going 17 games without a homer, he's belted three in the last four games, giving him nine on the year. He now owns a robust .297/.345/.498 slash line with 24 RBI, 25 extra-base hits and 14 steals through 235 plate appearances.