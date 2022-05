Estrada went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

He laced a two-run double into left-center in the third inning to get the Giants on the board, then added a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the fifth to put San Francisco in the lead for good. Estrada is batting only .205 (8-for-39) over the last 11 games, but he's still provided a little fantasy value with two steals, four runs and six RBI.