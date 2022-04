Estrada went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 13-2 win against the Padres on Tuesday.

Estrada singled home two runs in the first inning and doubled home another in the second, scoring on both occasions. The 26-year-old utility man is slashing .278/.316/.500 through five games and appears to be the everyday second baseman while Tommy La Stella is injured and without a timetable to return.