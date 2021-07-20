Estrada went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Estrada was right in the middle of things during a four-run seventh inning when he sent a two-run double down the third baseline to extend the lead to 6-2. The 25-year-old has come out of nowhere to become a key contributor for the Giants since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on June 29. Since then, he's slashing .353/.421/.500 with a homer, 10 RBI, five runs scored and a 4:6 BB:K over 13 games. He figures to play an everyday role moving forward after the team placed Brandon Crawford on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain.