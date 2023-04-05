Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he expects Estrada (calf) to be back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After fouling a ball off his left calf in Monday's 12-3 win over Chicago, Estrada had been in line to start Wednesday following Tuesday's off day, but the Giants ultimately scratched him from the lineup. Kapler suggested the Giants opted to hold Estrada out as a matter of precaution because the infielder's bruised calf was still a little stiff when he reported to the ballpark Wednesday. Assuming Estrada warms up without issue Thursday, he should reclaim his usual post at the keystone.