The Giants scratched Estrada from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres due to an illness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco will presumably look to stay away from Estrada in the season finale, bringing a close to his strong 2022 campaign. The 26-year-old has likely put himself in good position to open 2023 in a near-everyday role after slashing .260/.322/.402 with 14 home runs, 21 stolen bases, 71 runs and 62 RBI across 140 games.