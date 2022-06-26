Estrada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base, a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Reds.

Estrada received a day off Friday, but it didn't slow down his recent momentum at the plate. He's hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 7-for-27 (.259) with two homers, four RBI, six runs and two stolen bases in that span. The 26-year-old has settled in with a .264/.320/.400 slash line, six homers, 11 steals in 13 attempts, 30 RBI, 40 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple through 259 plate appearances. With Brandon Crawford still shaking off a knee injury, Estrada could shift over from second base to shortstop on occasion in the short term.