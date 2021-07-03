Estrada went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and five RBI in Friday's 11-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Estrada had the best game of his young career Friday night. He notched his first-ever three-hit game and had at least three RBI for the first time since May 19, 2019. The 25-year-old doubled home a run in the fifth and then sealed the game with a grand slam in the ninth to put his team up 11-4. He hadn't recorded a hit in two at-bats this season coming into the game and should continue to hold a depth role around the infield despite breaking out with a stellar performance.