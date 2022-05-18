Estrada will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

With Tommy La Stella (Achilles) returning from the 10-day injured list earlier this week, the Giants were back at full strength in the infield for the first time all season. La Stella is eventually expected to settle in as the Giants' primary starter at second base against right-handed pitching, but since he was deployed as a designated hitter in his first two games back from the IL, Estrada has been able stick at the keystone throughout the series in Colorado. He'll look to stay hot in the series finale Wednesday after producing four hits, two RBI and a run between the first two contests at Coors Field.