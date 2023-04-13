Estrada went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Estrada's ninth-inning homer had little impact on the game since the Dodgers were up 10-4 at the time, but they count all the same in fantasy. It was the infielder's second long ball of the campaign and marked the third time this year he's reached base three times in a contest. Estrada has been pretty productive so far this season, complementing the pair of long balls with seven runs, five RBI, two thefts and a .341/.386/.537 slash line through 44 plate appearances.