Estrada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Estrada extended San Francisco's early lead in the fifth inning with a 406-foot blast to center field. The homer extended a strong July for the utilityman. Over 13 games this month, Estrada is slashing .361/.439/.583 with a pair of home runs, 11 RBI and a 5:7 BB:K.