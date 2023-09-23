Estrada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Despite the Giants' recent struggles with hitting, Estrada has gone 22-for-78 (.282) with three homers, seven RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in September. The second baseman padded the lead with a sixth-inning solo shot Friday. He's up to 13 long balls, 48 RBI, 62 runs scored, 22 stolen bases and a .276/.320/.425 slash line through 112 contests this season.